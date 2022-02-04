COVID Vaccination Clinic February 26th

There’s going to be a COVID-19 Vaccination clinic on Saturday, February 26th from 10am until 2pm at the Page High School CAB lobby. Coconino County Health and Human Services is partnering with Canyonlands Healthcare to offer this vaccination event with all vaccinations available; adult vaccinations and boosters, the Pfizer children’s vaccine for those 5 and up, and boosters for those ages 12 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and masks are required at the vaccination site. You can find more information at Coconino.az.gov/covid19.