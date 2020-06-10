Covid Testing Returns to Fredonia

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) will hold a COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site in Fredonia, AZ on Monday, June 15 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 100 E. Woodhill Road, Fredonia, AZ. A medical professional will be available at the Fredonia site to provide screening and education about COVID-19.

Testing is encouraged for individuals who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath. Testing is free and open to all.

Individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. CCHHS can help those exposed determine the most effective time to be tested. Testing is recommended 5-7 days following exposure.

The Specimen Collection Site located at Fort Tuthill, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop Flagstaff, AZ continues to operate Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Additional sites will be announced as available.

For more information, please call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300 or visit the website: http://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19