Covid Risk Raised in Southern Utah

June 14
11:44 2022
By Eli Joseph

The risk for contracting COVID-19 has been raised in southern Utah.

The Centers for Disease Control have moved the risk level from low to medium.

The “medium” designation means people at a high risk of having severe symptoms of COVID should consult with a doctor and should wear a mask in public indoor environments.

People at high risk include the unvaccinated, those over 65 years of age, and those suffering from chronic lung diseases, such as asthma or cancer.

The COVID daily infection rate in southern Utah rate has risen from 39.7 to 47.9 people.

However, local hospitals are not reporting any surge in cases and no deaths from the disease have yet been reported in June, following three deaths in May.

