COVID Incidence Expected to Rise

By Eli Joseph

Although the numbers of people afflicted with COVID-19 in southern Utah have been going down, health officials expect an increase because of people staying inside to escape the heat.

Last week, the state passed the one million-mark of infections. The Department of Health and Human Services says the number is underreported because it does not include the results of home tests.

St. George Regional Hospital recorded cases in the double digits for the first time in months last week; six people died of COVID. No one died in all of June.

The variant BA.5 is less severe but more contagious than previous strains. Even mild symptoms can lead to what is called “long COVID,” a lingering affliction.

A sharp spike in cases in southern Utah in late June resulted in the worst numbers since January.