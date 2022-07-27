News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

COVID Incidence Expected to Rise

COVID Incidence Expected to Rise
July 27
10:44 2022
Print This Article
By Eli Joseph

Although the numbers of people afflicted with COVID-19 in southern Utah have been going down, health officials expect an increase because of people staying inside to escape the heat.

Last week, the state passed the one million-mark of infections.  The Department of Health and Human Services says the number is underreported because it does not include the results of home tests.

St. George Regional Hospital recorded cases in the double digits for the first time in months last week; six people died of COVID.  No one died in all of June.

The variant BA.5 is less severe but more contagious than previous strains.  Even mild symptoms can lead to what is called “long COVID,” a lingering affliction.

A sharp spike in cases in southern Utah in late June resulted in the worst numbers since January.

COVID Incidence Expected to Rise - overview

Summary: COVID Incidence Expected to Rise

Tags
ba5covidejUtah

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.