COVID Cases & New Symptoms Update

April 27
16:11 2020
Monday, April 27, 2020

Arizona state health officials are reporting no new deaths in Arizona related to COVID-19. Officials are reporting 190 new cases to raise the number of coronavirus cases to 6,716 with 275 deaths.

Coconino County has had two straight days of no reported deaths from COVID-19 related cases. County health officials say there are eight new positive cases Monday, to raise the total to 426. Deaths in the county remain at 42. There are 93 new negative tests, which raises the total to 1,718.

Today, the Navajo Nation is reporting 1,716 cases of coronavirus and 59 deaths. Meanwhile, Page, AZ is reporting 54 cases, not including tribal community numbers.

New Symptoms

There are new Covid-19 symptoms to be aware of. Previously, the only official symptoms of coronavirus were fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC updated its original symptom “shortness of breath” to “shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.” The New COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
