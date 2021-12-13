COVID-19 Vaccination Event in Page This Weekend

Coconino County Health and Human Services, in partnership with Canyonlands Healthcare, is offering COVID-19 Vaccinations this Saturday to people ages 5+. The event will take place at Page High School’s CAB lobby from 10am – 1pm. All vaccines are available; adult vaccines and boosters, and Pfizer’s Children doses for ages 5 and up. Masks are required at the vaccination site and children must be accompanied by a guardian.

For more information about COVID-19, visit coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine