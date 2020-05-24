COVID-19 Testing This Friday in Tuba City

COVID-19 Testing in Tuba City on Friday

The Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation (tchealth.org) will be offering COVID-19 testing this Friday (May 29, 2020) from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Tuba City High School parking lot. The school is located on Warrior drive in Tuba City.

But there are only 500 tests available!

This will be on a first come-first served basis. It is part of what is being called “The Arizona Testing Blitz.”

You should be tested if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, or if you recently were exposed to COVID-19.

HISTORY of the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation

According to their website, The Tuba City Regional Health care Corporation is an accredited health care facility providing services to a six thousand square mile area. It is a referral center for the western area of the Navajo and Hopi Reservations.

Their staff of medical providers includes surgeons, general medical officers, internal medicine, psychiatrists, pediatricians, family practice physicians, obstetricians, ENT specialists, orthopedic surgeons and urologists.

Their dental staff include general dentists, endodonists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, pediatric dentists, dental assistants and hygienists.

Their nursing staff includes registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, community health nurses, nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, CRNA and community health medics.

The Tuba City facility’s COVID-19 Hotline is: 1-866-976-5941.