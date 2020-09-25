COVID-19 Testing and Flu Vaccinations Scheduled in Page, AZ

Page Testing on Tuesday (Sept 29)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), in collaboration with Canyonlands Healthcare, will provide COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations in Page, AZ on Tuesday, September 29 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The testing site will be located in the parking lot at 620 N. Navajo Drive, Page, AZ 86040.

COVID-19 nasopharyngeal testing will be available, and testing is free of charge. No advanced registration or appointment is required. Test results will be available within 48 – 72 hours from the time specimens arrive at the lab. Those tested will be notified by email that their results are ready to be retrieved through an online portal.

Individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell) and those who feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results.

Flu vaccinations will also be available. No appointment is needed. The cost for a flu shot is $30.00 for adults and children. Cash and check payment or insurance accepted. Check with your insurance provider to determine your coverage. Please bring your insurance or Medicare card. No one will be denied service due to inability to pay. If possible, please bring completed consent form available at coconino.az.gov/fighttheflu.

Inclement weather may require short pauses in testing site operations to ensure the safety of staff and individuals seeking testing. Notifications of operation pauses will be posted on the Coconino County Facebook page and at the testing sites.

Individuals can also complete the 2020 Census at the event. The 2020 Census takes just a few moments to complete and assistance will be available.

Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering.

For more information and resources on COVID-19 please visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the County COVID-19 Information Line at 928.679.7300