Covid-19 Pandemic Results in Delay for Travel ID’s…& More ADOT News

We have all heard about the special ID’s we will need to travel by plane beginning this October. Well, like a lot of things, the deadline has been put on-hold. Now, the deadline for having the special ID for flying and for entering Federal buildings is October 2021.

On Thursday the Arizona department of Transportation (ADOT) made the announcement that the US Department of Homeland Security has pushed the deadline back by 12-months.

As you might guess, the decision was made in Washing because of the current Covid-19 crisis in Arizona and across the land. To get the special ID we will have to apply in person, creating crowded scene not needed at this time.

More ADOT News:

PHOENIX – Pavement repairs continue, as do highway construction and improvement projects. For long-haul drivers delivering essential goods, rest areas offer truck parking and facilities. Crews patrol Phoenix-area freeways to quickly clear crashes and help stranded motorists.

Along nearly 7,000 miles of state highways, Arizona Department of Transportation employees continue providing a safe and reliable transportation system as part of the state’s pandemic response.

“Throughout it all, ADOT staff – from every corner of the state – remain committed to supporting the people of Arizona and those who are moving critical goods into and through our state,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “We remain committed to supporting Governor Ducey and his leadership as we navigate this situation together, as a state.”

ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division is continuing to assist customers and protect employees by limiting office visits to those needing transactions that must be done in person and by offering those visits by appointment only. Meanwhile, most motor vehicle transactions don’t require an office visit and can be performed at any time by visiting ServiceArizona.com.

At ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center, dispatchers are on duty 24/7 to monitor the freeways and highways across the state for incidents, deploy personnel as needed to keep traffic moving and share critical information on overhead message boards. ADOT’s social media channels, including Twitter (@ArizonaDOT(link is external)), are real-time sources of information and interaction. Information on highway conditions is available at any time by visiting ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or calling 511.