Covid-19 Numbers Update

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports a total of 18,465 confirmed cases with 885 deaths as of May 29, 2020.

Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey acknowledged that Arizona is not yet seeing a downward trend in positive Covid-19 cases. Today, the state is reporting the highest single-day number of positive new cases at 702. While the number is a big one, the cases may not all be from the same day as lags in confirming and tallying test results are common. It is still a sobering figure to report, especially as the daily numbers were beginning to give the impression of the possible beginning of a downward trend.

Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation has announced 1,745 recoveries, 100 new cases, and 8 more deaths from Covid 19. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,044.

“The Navajo Nation is still fighting the battle against the virus. We remind our citizens to keep wearing protective masks, complying with the weekend lockdowns, staying home, and staying six feet from individuals in public. Although we are seeing some good indications that the numbers are flattening, please do not underestimate the dangers and consequences of the virus. With preventative measures, faith, and strength, we will overcome this battle and thrive,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.