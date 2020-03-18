COVID-19 Information & Prevention Tips
Coconino County has established a COVID-19 Information Line from 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. daily for people with questions. The Information line is (928) 697-7300. People can also email questions to: [email protected]
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. As a reminder, CCHHS recommends taking these actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:
-Get a seasonal flu shot
-Wash hands frequently
-Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth
-Avoid contact with people who are sick
-Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
-Stay home when you are sick
-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Additional preparedness information from the CDC can be found at:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/get-your-household-ready-for-COVID-19.html
For more information, please go to: http://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19