COVID-19 Information & Prevention Tips

Coconino County has established a COVID-19 Information Line from 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. daily for people with questions. The Information line is (928) 697-7300. People can also email questions to: [email protected]

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. As a reminder, CCHHS recommends taking these actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

-Get a seasonal flu shot

-Wash hands frequently

-Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth

-Avoid contact with people who are sick

-Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

-Stay home when you are sick

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Additional preparedness information from the CDC can be found at:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/get-your-household-ready-for-COVID-19.html

For more information, please go to: http://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19