Frequently Asked Questions About the COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

This document will be updated as additional information is available.

When will a COVID-19 vaccine be available in Coconino County? Coconino County will begin receiving limited COVID-19 vaccine supplies in late December 2020.

Who will get a COVID-19 vaccine? Every resident in the U.S. will eventually be eligible for COVID-19 immunization. Due to limited initial supply, eligibility will be determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and will occur in Phases according to risk.

Who will receive the vaccine first? Because initial vaccine supplies will be limited, the vaccine will be provided to defined groups in Phases. The first phase (Phase 1) will have three components (a, b, c). Phase 1a will be the first group of individuals vaccinated, which includes healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. Healthcare Personnel is defined as those working in the following healthcare settings:

Hospitals

Long Term Care Facilities

Homes for adults with developmental disabilities

Outpatient • Home Health Care

Pharmacies

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Laboratories

Public Health Healthcare workers can include physicians, nurses, emergency medical personnel, dental professionals and students, medical and nursing students, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, hospital volunteers, administrative and support staff.

More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6949e1.htm.

How will I be notified of when I am eligible to receive a vaccine? Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is working with employers in the approved Phase 1a category. Individuals included in Phase 1a as outlined above will be contacted by their employer and provided information about vaccination schedules. Employers with staff included in Phase 1a can email [email protected] for more information.

The exact timeline for all phases of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is not known at this time. New priority groups will be recommended by CDC as more vaccine becomes available. As soon as CCHHS knows the timeline for the next phase, priority groups, the public and/or respective eligible employers will be notified.

How will CCHHS verify if someone is in a certain priority group? Phase 1a vaccine eligibility information will be sent directly to employers. CCHHS will work with employers to schedule vaccine administration. CCHHS is actively working with providers to collect information and to schedule vaccine clinics for Phase 1a recipients.

What verification is needed for place of residence? Please bring proof of residing in Coconino County. (ID, utility bill, etc.) How many shots of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed? The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) in the United States requires two shots to be effective. The Moderna application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is expected to be reviewed soon. The timeline for receiving the second dose of the vaccine will vary based on the manufacturer. Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled when the first dose is received.

Pfizer vaccine – 21 days after the first vaccination

Moderna vaccine – 28 days after the first vaccination

What can I do to protect myself from getting COVID-19 until I am eligible to get the vaccine? Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay six feet away from others, avoid crowds, sanitize surfaces, and wash your hands often.

Do I need to wear a mask when I receive the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes. CDC recommends that during the pandemic people wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when in contact with others outside your household, when in healthcare facilities, and when receiving any vaccine, including a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove a mask without assistance should not wear a mask. For more information, review these considerations for wearing masks.

Who SHOULDN’T be vaccinated? At this time, the COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for children up to 18 years of age and pregnant women. People with a significant history of allergic reactions should consult their healthcare provider before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine will not be given if patient has a fever of 100.4 or above and/or is experiencing any other COVID-19-like symptoms such as chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle or body aches, or sore throat.

Who is paying for the vaccine? Vaccine doses will be provided by the federal government and will be available at no cost. However, vaccination providers will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone. Insurance billing will depend upon the provider’s policy. CCHHS will bill insurance for vaccine administration fees. Those without insurance will not be billed the administrative fee. Those with insurance are asked to bring your insurance card when receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

If I have already had COVID-19 and recovered, do I still need to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available? Yes, immunization is still recommended for those who have had COVID-19.

Do I need to wear a mask and avoid close contact with others if I have received 2 doses of vaccine? Yes. It is important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least 6 feet away from others. Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following CDC’s recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19.

When can I stop wearing a mask and avoiding close contact with others after I have been vaccinated? Individuals should continue to wear and mask and follow other prevention recommendations after being vaccinated. There is not enough information currently available to say if or when CDC and local jurisdictions will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Other factors, including how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect this decision.

How can I trust the vaccine will be safe? Like all vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines must go through a rigorous and multi-step testing and approval process before they can be used. After a vaccine is authorized for use, multiple safety monitoring systems are in place to watch for possible adverse events. If an unexpected serious adverse event is detected, experts work as quickly as possible to determine whether it is a true safety concern.

How will adverse events and vaccine safety be monitored? After a vaccine is authorized or approved for use, many vaccine safety monitoring systems watch for possible side effects. This continued monitoring can pick up on adverse events that may not have been seen in clinical trials and helps to ensure that the benefits continue to outweigh the risks for people who receive vaccines.

What side effects could there be from the vaccine? Sometimes after getting a vaccination, the process of building immunity can cause symptoms, such as soreness at the injection site, fever, muscle aches, or headache. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity. For most people who experience an immune response, the effects are minor and temporary. More serious side effects are possible, but rare. Information about specific side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available as the FDA begins its EUA review process of manufacturer safety data from clinical trials.

What if I feel sick after getting vaccinated? Talk with your doctor if you’re concerned about your health after getting vaccinated. You or your doctor can choose to report the side effect to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)