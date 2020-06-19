COVID-19 Claims the Life of Navajo Police Officer Michael Lee

20-Year Police Officer Fought Against the Virus

(From the Facebook post of Navajo President Jonathan Nez)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer offer their heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of Navajo Police Officer Michael Lee, who passed away on Friday morning from COVID-19. The Navajo Police Department confirms this is the first law enforcement death as a result of COVID-19.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Navajo Police Officer Michael Lee’s family, friends, and colleagues. Officer Lee fought on the front lines to combat coronavirus and we are grateful for his dedication to our community. His steadfast commitment to protect and serve will be remembered and honored,” said President Nez, who noted that he and Vice President Lizer would also issue a proclamation to order all flags on the Navajo Nation to be flown at half-staff in memory of Officer Lee.

Officer Lee served with the Chinle Police District at the time of his passing and was with the Navajo Police Department for 29 years.

“It’s a sad time for the entire Navajo Nation and, to Officer Lee’s family, we offer our prayers. Our police department lost a truly honorable and distinguished person. We also pray for the people of Chinle and surrounding communities, who welcomed Officer Lee throughout his time in service to that region. Take comfort in knowing that your loved one is now in our Creator’s hands,” said Vice President Lizer.

Officer Lee began his law enforcement career for the Navajo Nation Police Department in Toyei, Ariz., in October 1990. Officer Lee was a patrol officer, a Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) officer, and a supporter of the department’s information technology component. During his first seven years with the police department, he served within the Window Rock district and dedicated his remaining years to the Chinle district.

“It is with great sorrow that the Navajo Police Department announces the passing of Officer Michael Lee. We are devastated and heartbroken. Officer Lee was a husband, a father, a son, and a protector of his community. We ask the public to join us in remembering his commitment and contribution to his community and to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers today,” said Police Chief Phillip Francisco.

Officer Michael Lee is survived by his wife and children. Memorial service details for Navajo Police Officer Michael Lee will be forthcoming.