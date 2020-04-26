News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

COVID-19 Claims Miss Western Navajo Nation; 2015-2016

April 26
07:53 2020
Kayenta’s Valentina Blackhorse, the Mother of a 1-year old, Died on Thursday

From the Facebook post of Navajo President Jonathan Nez:

Valentina Blackhorse

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, and Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish mourn the loss of Miss Western Navajo Nation 2015-2016 Valentina Blackhorse from Kayenta, Arizona. On behalf of the Navajo people, they offer their sincerest condolences and prayers to the family, colleagues, and friends of Valentina Blackhorse.

President Nez stated that Valentina was a loving person who gave so much to her Nation and her Diné people. Our Nation’s leaders were very saddened to learned that Valentina passed away on April 23rd due to COVID-19. At the time of her passing, she was employed with the Division of Community Development (DCD), and devoted much of her time to helping the Nation’s 110 chapters. DCD Executive Director Dr. Pearl Yellowman remembered Valentina as a loving person who was very compassionate about helping others.

Valentina is survived by her parents, Danny and Laverne Blackhorse, her one-year-old daughter, Poet, her sisters, Victoria and Vanielle Blackhorse, and her companion Robby Jones. She shared her love of our Navajo culture through various pageants she competed in. Valentina held the titles of Miss Monument Valley High School, Miss Diné College, and Miss Western Navajo.

President Nez and Vice President Lizer asked of all the Navajo people to join them in prayer for Valentina’s family, and all of our Diné relatives who have lost their lives and those who are fighting for their lives due to COVID-19. If you would like to contribute to funeral arrangements expenses and to her daughter Poet, you may donate to: 

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-valentina-blackhorse?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3DDv_jMfxGEEMBc8213wcY-Om_ku4VngdOX4lln5OG3zg6t64htQoYnts

