COVID-19 Claims Former Navajo Justice Lorene B Ferguson

Retired Navajo Justice Dies From COVD-19

Former Navajo Nation Supreme Court Associate Justice Lorene B. Ferguson died from the coronavirus on March1.

She was one of the first women justices on the Navajo Nation Supreme Court, nominated by former President Kelsey Begaye in 2001.

“As we recognize National Women’s History Month, we take this opportunity to honor and remember all of Justice Ferguson’s contributions to the Navajo people,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “There is no doubt that she helped and empowered many throughout her lifetime.”

Ferguson served as an associate justice from 2001 to 2007. Between 2004 and 2005, she was acting chief justice.

She was also a Navajo Nation Circuit Court judge and a staff attorney at the Navajo Nation Department of Justice.

A press release from the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch said that Ferguson died at home with her daughters.

“We pay our utmost respect for our nat’áaanii as someone who exemplified the best of our Navajo people,” Navajo Nation Supreme Court Chief Justice JoAnn B. Ayne said in the release. “She was a role model for her serious thinking on complex issues and the responsibility she took in being a Supreme Court justice.”

According to the press release Ferguson became the first tribal judge to serve as a judge in residence at the University of Tulsa School of Law in 2006.