COVID-19, By the Numbers

The State of Arizona enters the month of May 2020 with a total number of COVID-19 positive cases at 7,962, according to statistics supplied by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The state is currently testing positive at a rate of 9%.

The number of deaths in Arizona, due to coronavirus, is 330. 10 new deaths were reported on May 1, 2020. 314 new cases were reported on May 1, 2020.

Navajo health agencies are reporting 164 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and a total of 71 deaths as of Thursday, April 30, 2020. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 2,141. A little over 12,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 8,639 negative test results. Another weekend curfew weekend has been ordered for the Navajo Nation. It begins tonight at 8:00 PM.

A Coconino County update reports a total of 496 positive cases with 44 deaths. Page, AZ now reports 55 positive cases.

Arizona Testing Blitz

Arizona State Covid-19 testing will be held in Page on the following three Saturdays: May 2, May 9, and May 16, 2020. It is free of charge to anyone experiencing symptoms or who has been exposed to the virus. Testing will be held at Canyonlands Urgent Care Facility in Page between the hours of 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM.