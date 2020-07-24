COVID-19 and the Coconino County Jail Equals Much Work

From the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Flagstaff, AZ – As of July 23, 2020, the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff has 7- confirmed COVID-19 positive inmates and there are currently no staff members COVID-19 positive.

There are no confirmed COVID-19 positive inmates or staff currently in the Page Holding facility.

To date, we have tested 205-Detention staff members and 197-inmates. 59-inmates and 13-Detention staff members have been confirmed positive for the virus. All staff have returned to work and had little to no symptoms or significant health related issues while recovering from the virus.

As I write this release, we have had only 1-inmate who was confirmed positive while in custody be sent to the Emergency Department for advanced medical care for respiratory issues and low oxygen saturation levels. That inmate was eventually medically cleared to return to the jail.

Currently, our daily population has remained around 300 with dips into the 280’s and back up. If our daily population continues to go up, we will have to consider reducing or removing the 14-day quarantine that all individuals go through before being moved to general population after being held in-custody after the initial court appearance.

We can confirm that the daily arrests and bookings are on an upward trend and if the courts start to hold more people after the initial court appearance then we will be forced to limit or remove the 14-day quarantine. The quarantine has been vital in mitigating the virus from spreading in our general population housing units. However, we have had cases where an inmate has developed signs and symptoms either right at the 14-day mark or even after when moved into general population and then tested with positive results.

Because of this, On June 23rd, we began testing all inmates at the end of the quarantine. If the inmate test results are negative, then they are moved to general population. If the test is positive, then the inmate is moved to isolation and monitored by our medical staff. This and everything we have implemented thus far has kept the virus from a mass spread throughout the facility.

Each inmate continues to be given a surgical mask and they are required to wear it when an inmate leaves a housing unit for any reason.

Staff are also required to wear a mask at all times while on shift unless they are in an area where they are able to remain more than 6 feet away from another person or when wearing a mask may hinder an officer during an emergency situation.

At this time, the facility will remain locked down and closed to any regular requested contact professional visits with inmates or entrance into the secure side of the actual facility.

Professional visits are still available using our inmate video visitation system or by coming to the jail and meeting with inmates in our attorney and professional glass visitation booths.

We are still not accepting any court commitments to serve county jail time. All inmate programming is still suspended to include our Exodus and Fresh Start programs. Currently those housing units are being used for general population so we can continue to create distance with our inmate population and conduct the 14-day quarantine.

On Monday August 1st, the jail lobby will re-open to the general public both in Flagstaff and in Page during our regular business hours with limited seating to create social distancing but we will not allow the public to utilize the inmate video visitation system to have on-site visits.

Masks will be required and worn by the public while in the jail lobby.

Remote video visitation is still available and the preferred way to visit with individuals in our facility. We will also begin accepting those individuals who are ordered by the court to come in to be fingerprinted and photographed. However, we will limit the number allowed to sit in our lobby to wait to be taken into the jail for this process.

The individual will also be screened for COVID-19 signs and symptoms and have a temperature taken. If a fever of 100 degrees or higher is detected and or the individual shows or discloses signs and symptoms or admits to having close contact or being positive with COVID-19, the individual will be refused entrance into the secure side of the jail and not be fingerprinted or photographed. If allowed in, the individual will be required to wear a mask except for being photographed.

We will also increase cleaning and disinfecting of the jail lobby surfaces and restrooms. We continue to follow Local and State Health Departments and CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines for Jails and Correctional Facilities. We will continue to revisit current restrictions monthly.