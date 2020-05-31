COVID-19: 241 Dead on the Navajo Reservation; 5,250 Positive Cases

As the sadness continues, on Sunday Navajo President Jonathan Nez released the following on his Facebook Page:

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and 10 more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 241 as of Saturday. Preliminary reports from nine health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,814 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,250.

Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,357

Crownpoint Service Unit: 513

Defiance Service Unit: 277

Gallup Service Unit: 875

Kayenta Service Unit: 798

Shiprock Service Unit: 849

Tuba City Service Unit: 448

Winslow Service Unit: 102

*31 residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit

“During this weekend’s lockdown, let’s remain diligent and stay home and avoid large gatherings to minimize the spread of the coronavirus in our Nation. Take the time to keep your family safe at home during the lockdown, such as washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and regularly cleaning and disinfecting high touched surfaces in the home. Most importantly, help to teach our children and grandparents to practice safe and healthy habits to minimize COVID-19 exposure,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The 57-hour weekend lockdown began on Friday, May 29, at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, June 1, at 5:00 a.m. This is the eighth-weekend lockdown that also requires the closure of all businesses on the Navajo Nation.

“During this difficult time, we also ask our citizens to take care of their mental and physical health. Please stay connected with relatives and neighbors by phone or video chat and remind them that they have support. If you are feeling stress or anxious, take the time to take a deep breath, stretch, or pray. Exercise by working out or by doing household chores and avoid unhealthy foods and drinks. We must protect ourselves and others,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

*** For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

*** To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-6855.