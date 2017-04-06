News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Court Rules in Favor of Navajo Nation

Court Rules in Favor of Navajo Nation
April 06
11:37 2017
Print This Article

The Navajo Nation will be receiving over $15 million from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs after an appeals court ruling went the tribe’s way. The dispute arose over federal funding for the tribe’s judicial services.

The appeals court decision overturns a trial judge’s ruling for the BIA.

According to the tribe, the ruling means that the Navajo Nation is owed approximately $15.6 million, plus interest.

Apparently, federal officials missed a deadline to reject the tribe’s funding request and were wrong to contend they had additional time to decide because of a partial government shutdown in 2013.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 72°/Low 51°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 78°/Low 54°
0%
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday
Mostly Cloudy
High 70°/Low 42°
10%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
High 60°/Low 40°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.