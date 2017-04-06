Court Rules in Favor of Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation will be receiving over $15 million from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs after an appeals court ruling went the tribe’s way. The dispute arose over federal funding for the tribe’s judicial services.

The appeals court decision overturns a trial judge’s ruling for the BIA.

According to the tribe, the ruling means that the Navajo Nation is owed approximately $15.6 million, plus interest.

Apparently, federal officials missed a deadline to reject the tribe’s funding request and were wrong to contend they had additional time to decide because of a partial government shutdown in 2013.