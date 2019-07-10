FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The public is invited to attend an open house on the updated Coconino County Zoning Ordinance from 3 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at the Thomas Auditorium, 2500 N. Fort Valley Rd., Flagstaff.

In June 2017, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors initiated a comprehensive update to the Coconino County Zoning Ordinance. Managed internally by County Planning and Zoning staff, this update has been informed step-by-step by the Community Development Advisory Group, a Technical Advisory Group, during study sessions with the Planning and Zoning Commission and during work sessions with the Board of Supervisors.

The focus of this update is to:

Modernize the six-chapter code by reviewing land uses for those that are obsolete or unused, introduce new land uses to reflect changing trends and update the definitions.

Review land uses that currently require conditional use permits for those that may be administratively permitted instead, meaning that these land uses may be permitted either with an administrative or a building permit.

Clarify and improve performance standards to guide design and standards for many new and updated uses.

Streamline and clarify administrative processes, such as expanding waiver criteria for administrative adjustments.

Public hearings will be scheduled later in the year. For questions and to view the draft chapters, visit the Planning and Zoning webpage at http://www.coconino.az.gov/1948/Long-Range-Planning .

