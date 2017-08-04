County Wants to Protect Vermilion Cliffs

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors wants to defend Vermilion Cliffs National Monument from any new federal laws.

The move came after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to re-examine the designations of two dozen national monuments.

The commissioners are urging the Department of the Interior to leave Vermilion Cliff’s status unchanged.

“It’s a matter of taking the uniqueness of your county and turning it into an asset. And for us in Coconino County, our public lands are an asset,” said Commission Chairwoman Liz Archuleta.

The board made its decision following a recent study by Headwaters Economics, which found strong population growth, job and personal income growth since Vermilion Cliffs received national monument status in 2000.

The Coconino County supervisors also say Vermilion Cliffs provides critical habitat for endangered California condors.

The 280,000-acre national monument is home to the sandstone formation called the Wave, popular with photographers and hikers.

It was designated a national monument by President Bill Clinton.

Vermilion Cliffs is one of four Arizona monuments included in the Interior Department’s review.