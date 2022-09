County Surplus Online Property Auction Underway

Coconino County Public Works Online Surplus

Property Auction Underway

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Public Works Fleet Services Division’s fall online surplus property auction is underway. The auction is open to the public and features such items as used trucks, heavy equipment, and other surplus County property that has met replacement guidelines.

This is Public Works’ first surplus property auction in over two years. The auction will continue into October to help manage the large amount of surplus inventory that has accumulated during this period.

Photos and information for online auction items are available at https://www.GovDeals.com/CoconinoCountyPublicWorks.

On-site viewing of auction items is not permitted.

For more information, please visit https://www.GovDeals.com/CoconinoCountyPublicWorks.