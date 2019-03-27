County Supes Oppose Wildlife Killing Contests

There is a movement happening as more people are becoming aware of wildlife killing contests and understanding they are a blood sport that takes place across the country just about every weekend of the year. Tuesday night, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to oppose predator killing contests in a 3 to 1 vote and an advocacy group is asking citizens to help them ban the killing contests statewide. The supervisors questioned the Arizona Game and Fish and took into consideration the overwhelming support for the ban from their constituents and they voted accordingly. Coconino joins the following counties and towns in passing a Resolution to oppose contests:

Pima

Yavapai

Dewey-Humboldt

Flagstaff

Tucson

Project Coyote, Plan B, and I AM WOLF NATION™ have been working with a core team of concerned Arizona citizens to end wildlife killing contests in Arizona. Currently, there is a film called Killing Games– Wildlife in the Crosshairs circulating film festivals about the issue of debate, this week in Sedona’s film festival. The documentary screened in Sedona was followed by a panel with audience Q&A featuring Camilla Fox, Founder and Executive Director of Project Coyote; Jill Fritz, Director of Wildlife for the Humane Society of the United States; Matt Francis, Scientist and Program Associate for Project Coyote, and Carter Niemeyer formerly of Wildlife Services, author and wolf advocate. They discussed why wildlife killing contests should be banned, how people can help and the status of the campaign so far in Arizona specifically as well as throughout the country.

Find out more about the campaign to end wildlife killing contests here.