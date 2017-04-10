News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

County Supervisors Adopt National Park Improvement Resolution

County Supervisors Adopt National Park Improvement Resolution
April 10
13:32 2017
Print This Article

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution this week supporting the use of county resources for infrastructure improvements in the United States’ National Parks. In 2016, the National Park Service estimated a deferred maintenance backlog of nearly $460 million in Coconino County, including necessary repairs to the visitor centers, aging historical structures, trails, sewers, drainage, roads, bridges, tunnels and other vital infrastructure of the county’s six National Parks, Monuments and Recreation Areas.

“The Board of Supervisors recognizes the importance and value of National Parks to both the county and our many visitors,” said Chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors Liz Archuleta. “Our goal with approving this resolution is that we can help support the necessary maintenance and improvements of these areas.”

Coconino County hosted more than seven million visitors to its National Parks in 2015. These visits brought an estimated $932 million in revenue to local communities adjacent to national parks in the State of Arizona.

“Coconino County’s economic foundation is built on visitation to National Parks, National Monuments, National Recreation Areas and public lands,” said Supervisor Art Babbott. “By adequately funding critical infrastructure- water lines, roads wastewater- we can strengthen our economies, improve visitor experience to these wondrous places and protect these landscapes for future generations.”

The County will forward on the resolution to Congressional representatives and the National Association of Counties to do further advocacy during federal budget negotiations.

Tags
Coconino Countynational parks

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
High 76°/Low 51°
0%
Clear
Wednesday
Clear
High 79°/Low 53°
0%
Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 82°/Low 51°
0%
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 76°/Low 49°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.