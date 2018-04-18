County Supervisor Lena Fowler Honored

The Women in Government Leadership Program is an ongoing, program of the Governing Institute. Each summer, 25 women serving in state and local offices are selected to participate in the bipartisan national program which acknowledges their achievements and celebrates their work as public servants. This year Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler joins the ranks of honorees.

The three term District 5 Supervisor who was also recently elected as Chairwoman of the Native American Advisory Board at Northern Arizona University has been chosen to participate in the Women in Government Leadership Program Class of 2018, one of only 25 women nominated by the Governing Institute in Washington DC for her years of strong leadership and career accomplishments.

Honorees this year will provide leadership training during three retreats and will be asked to pay it forward by mentoring the next generation of women running for office.

Congratulations Supervisor Fowler, that’s truly inspiring!

Read the article about the women in Government Leadership Program Class of 2018.