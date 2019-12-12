County Recorder Sends Us a 2020 Voter Guide

2020 Elections & Voter Guide

Flagstaff, Az. – The Coconino County Recorder’s office has mailed a 2020 Elections & Voter Guide to all registered voters in the county. The guide contains important voting information about upcoming elections that will be held next year.

2020 is going to be a very busy election year with three countywide elections. The guide describes the differences between the March 17 Presidential Preference, August 4 Primary and November 3 General Elections. It also contains registrant-specific voter registration information. This information provides the registrant their current political party affiliation; indicates whether they are on the permanent early voting list; and lists their voting precinct and Congressional, Legislative and Board of Supervisor districts. It also contains information about early voting options, what offices are up for election and important election dates.

If you are a registered voter in Coconino County and have not received your 2020 Elections & Voter Guide by next week, please contact the Coconino County Elections Office because there may be a problem with your voter registration status.

For more information, or if you have questions, call the Coconino County Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free (800) 793-6181.