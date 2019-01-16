News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

County Recorder Finally Given Extra Space

January 16
11:05 2019
After more than a year-long struggle, Kane County Recorder VerJean Caruso has finally secured space to handle the growing number of maps and documents her office is charged with safekeeping.

County Commissioners unanimously approved expanding the Recorder office. Caruso, who is serving her eighth four-year term, had approached the Commission several times in 2018 explaining the need for more space. However, no action was taken.

In this month’s Commission appearance, Caruso brought two former county judges for support. Judge Kirk Heaton said it appeared Commissioners were “discriminating against” Caruso because she is a woman. He added their questioning of her professional opinions was out of bounds.

The Commission unanimously approved expanding the Recorder’s office into space previously occupied by a volunteer center and providing a secure vault for storage.

