County Recorder: August 4 Primary Next Week

Flagstaff, Az. – The August 4 Primary Election is next Tuesday. All registered voters in Coconino County are eligible to vote in the Primary Election.

Sample ballots were mailed to households with registered voters that are not on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) or have not requested an early ballot. The sample ballot includes the name and address of their polling place for this election.

The Elections Office had to make several changes to the polling place locations for this election to ensure that there is safe social distancing for the voters and the election board workers. This means that several voters will be voting at a different polling place than they have previously. Polling place voters should check their sample ballot to make sure they know where to go to vote on Election Day. Voters may also look up their polling place location by going to: https://www.arizona.vote/

Voters in Coconino County will again have the option of casting their ballots at one of three vote centers on Election Day, instead of their precinct-assigned polling place. The vote centers are: NAU Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff; Flagstaff Mall, Flagstaff; and the Tuba City High School Gym, Tuba City.

Voters will be required to wear face masks and are asked to bring their own ink pen to mark their ballot.

On Election Day voters can also drop off voted early ballots at any voting location in the county during the hours the polls are open. It is too late to return your early ballot by mail. They must be turned in by 7 pm on Election Day.

Polling places and vote centers will be open 6 am to 7 pm (local time) on Election Day.

For more information you can call the Elections Office at 800-793-6181 or 928-679-7860.