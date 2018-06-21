County Property Tax Increase

Coconino County is publishing the Truth in Taxation notice, as required by Arizona state law, explaining potential changes in the amount of property taxes collected. Interested citizens are invited to attend the public hearing which is at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 26, in the County Administrative Building Board Chambers, 219 East Cherry, Flagstaff, Ariz.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is notifying its property taxpayers of Coconino County’s intention to raise its primary property taxes over last year’s level.

Coconino County is proposing an increase in primary property taxes of $187,911 or 2 percent.

For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Coconino County’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to increase from $54.79 (total taxes that would be owed without the proposed tax increase) to $55.89 (total proposed taxes including the tax increase).

Truth in Taxation hearings for the Library, Health and Flood Control Districts will also take place at 6 p.m. June 26 in the County Board Chambers on 219 E. Cherry Ave.

The Coconino County Library District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $152,037 or 3.61 percent, the Coconino County Public Health Services District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $148,620 or 3.61 percent and the Coconino County Flood Control District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $74,228 or 2.85 percent.