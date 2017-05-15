County Prepares for 5th Annual Veterans Stand Down

Coconino County, in conjunction with area veteran’s advocate groups, will host the 5th Annual Lance Davison Memorial High Country Stand Down. The event connects homeless veterans and their families with the services they need.

The Stand Down will be from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Flagstaff Armory, 320 N Thorpe Rd. Flagstaff, AZ. Hundreds of northern Arizona homeless and at-risk veterans are expected to attend. Veterans will have access hot meals, hygiene kits, clothing, surplus, legal assistance, employment services, dental, vision and medical assistance, haircuts, Veterans’ Court and Notary services, information on disability and survivor benefits, and more.

“We greatly value our returning veterans from all wars and think they should have access to help and the opportunity to truly stand down,” said District 4 County Supervisor Jim Parks, whose office is helping to coordinate the event. “It is an honor, as a member of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, to work with so many dedicated organizations helping connect veterans to the services they need.”

Services and logistical support offered by Coconino County, Flagstaff Courts, Coconino County Superior Court, Williams Courts, Coconino County Public Health Services District, Arizona StandDown Alliance, Arizona Coalition to End Homelessness, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Veterans Administration, the Hopi Tribe, Navajo Nation and many others. This year, food will be provided by Sodexo, coffee provided by Starbucks and beverages provided by Nackard Pepsi.

The public is also invited to attend the Armed Forces Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in Downtown Flagstaff.

The High Country Stand Down was started by the local veterans’ community and retired Coconino County Supervisor Mandy Metzger over five years ago.