County Plans Virtual Town Halls for Prop-445

Coconino County to Host Series of Virtual Town Halls

to Explain Proposition 445 – the Jail District Sales Tax

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County voters have a critical decision to make on their ballot on Election Day, November 8. Proposition 445 asks voters whether to extend the existing half-cent Jail District Sales Tax (JDST) for an additional 25 years. There will be a series of three live-streamed virtual town hall meetings in the coming weeks in an effort to inform the public about the importance of the JDST to the operations of County Detention Facilities and the many in-custody and reentry programs the County provides.

“We have witnessed great progress through jail programs and the financially secure, safe and effective County Jail,” stated Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll in a recent editorial. “Since the half-cent Jail District Sales Tax has been in effect, there has been a decrease in the impact of substance-abuse related crime on county communities, numerous inmate success stories, an overall reduction in the jail population and a decline in the number of people returning to jail.”

The first virtual town hall will take place Tuesday, October 18at 6:00 p.m. It will be streamed live via Zoom and on the Coconino County YouTube channel. Public participation is greatly encouraged in the Q&A session immediately following the County’s presentations.

Additional town halls are planned for Friday, October 28 and Wednesday, November 2.

October 18 Virtual Town Hall Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81000010416

Coconino County YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/coconinocnty

###