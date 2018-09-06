County Parks and Rec Master Plan Community Meetings

Coconino County Parks and Recreation is updating its Master Plan, the guiding document for the department. The department is seeking community input regarding the plan and is hosting a series of public forums throughout the County.

There is an upcoming community meeting from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Page Community Center located at 699 S. Navajo Dr. Page, Ariz. There is a current list of upcoming community meetings, with more being added to areas like Tuba City, Fredonia, Williams, Sedona, Hopi and throughout the Navajo Nation – click here for the complete list.

The Master Plan will shape the future of Coconino County’s parks, recreation and open spaces by identifying each community’s needs, goals and priorities. Identifying existing conditions, needs and future resources, the Master Plan will be a shared vision for Coconino County. The

last Parks and Recreation Master Plan was developed in 2009. For updates, information and opportunities to provide input online click here.