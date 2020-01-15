County offices closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —All Coconino County administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

While the administrative offices at the Sheriff’s Office will be closed, Dispatch, Patrol and Detention will be open. Records will be open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Monday Jan. 20 with limited staffing. Please dial 9-1-1 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 928-774-4523 to connect with the non-emergency Dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices.

In the event of a snowstorm or other impactful weather during the holiday, County Public Works crews will be deployed to keep County roadways open and passable.

Coconino County’s parks and natural areas will remain open during the holiday, but administrative offices at Fort Tuthill will be closed and limited staff or services will be available. The Fort Tuthill Bike Park is currently closed. Please do not sled on the Fort Tuthill Bike Park or you will damage the features which were built specifically for cyclists to hone their skills on jumps and flow trails. Drinking water is available at Fort Tuthill County Park and Louise Yellowman County Park (located near Tuba City), and bathrooms are still available at Raymond, Peaks View and Sawmill County Parks. Water has been turned off at all park ramadas.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Animal Management will have an officer available from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Contact the CCHHS Animal Management office at 928-679-8756 and leave a message and an officer will respond. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies.