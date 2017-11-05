News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Coconino County Offices closed for Veterans Day Friday

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —All Coconino County offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

While the administrative offices at the Sheriff’s Office will be closed, Dispatch, Patrol and Detention will conduct business as usual. Records will be open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Please dial 9-1-1 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 928-774-4523 to connect with the non-emergency Dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices.

Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) Animal Management will have an officer available from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Contact the CCPHSD Animal Management office at 928-679-8756 to leave a message and an officer will return the call. Please call 9-1-1 for any emergencies.

 

Coconino County’s parks and natural areas will remain open during the holiday, but administrative offices at Fort Tuthill will be closed and limited staff or services will be available. The Fort Tuthill Bike Park is open. Drinking water has been turned off at all parks, but bathrooms are still available at Raymond, Peaks View and Sawmill County Parks. Water and bathrooms are available at Louise Yellowman County Park, located in Tuba City.

