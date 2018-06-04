County Needs Help Finding Missing Woman

The Coconino County Sheriff looking for a missing person Alicia Artley, who may also use the last name McClure. Artley was reported missing to the Colorado Springs Police Dept on May 3rd of this year. Police have since located her vehicle on Forest Road 82 on May 10th, with evidence indicating she may have been in the Flagstaff area on and off since January of 2018. The Sheriff’s Office seeking ANY information about Alicia’s welfare or whereabouts, if you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office or call local law enforcement and they can help you get the information to the right agency.

Read Missing Person Report