News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

County Needs Help Finding Missing Woman

County Needs Help Finding Missing Woman
June 04
11:49 2018
Print This Article

The Coconino County Sheriff looking for a missing person Alicia Artley, who may also use the last name McClure. Artley was reported missing to the Colorado Springs Police Dept on May 3rd of this year. Police have since located her vehicle on Forest Road 82 on May 10th, with evidence indicating she may have been in the Flagstaff area on and off since January of 2018. The Sheriff’s Office seeking ANY information about Alicia’s welfare or whereabouts, if you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office or call local law enforcement and they can help you get the information to the right agency.

Read Missing Person Report

Tags
#missing #Coconino #Flagstaff #ColoradoSprings

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.