County Launches Updated Website

Coconino County updated its website, www.coconino.az.gov, this week. The new site kept the same information and functionality users appreciated from the previous site while upgrading the look, feel and mobile accessibility.

At the direction of the Board of Supervisors, the website redesign began in May, 2016. The new site will be more user friendly, have an improved search function and be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The website was last redesigned in 2012.

“Citizens and visitors will find our new website easier to use and our most important and updated information readily accessible,” said Chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors Liz Archuleta. “Users will also find links to current videos, the most popular pages and an improved search function. These improvements will help people save time and efficiently use our website.”

County staff initiated a citizen survey to determine user needs and the scope of the redesign. There were 105 completed surveys and 176 comments. Respondents stated that they valued the content and visual appeal of the previous site but wanted an improved search function and easier access to relevant content.

“We used input from the public and data analysis of the most used content to develop the new site,” said County Information Technology Director Kris Estes. “It is organized by topic and provides multiple ways for people to find what they need with convenience. The improved content is based on surveyed needs of residents and visitors and we hope to keep hearing from them with ways to continue to improve the site.”

The current website averages 1.2 million site visits per year, increasing every year. The site is used to find property values, maps to parcels, read relative news stories and much more.

To see the new site, go to www.coconino.az.gov