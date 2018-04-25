County Fire Restrictions Increase

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted to further enact Stage 1 fire restrictions Tuesday during a special session. Restrictions will be for County lands up to the Southern Rim of the Grand Canyon and begin at 8 a.m., Friday, April 27. Previous restrictions were in place for the part of the County below the Mogollon Rim only.

The County is enacting the restrictions due to forcasted weather and high fire danger and are in coordination with the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests. Fire restrictions are to protect public safety by reducing the number of human-caused wildfires.

Unless allowed by an exemption below, common prohibited activities include open fire, campfires, fireworks, open smoking and use of exploding targets and tracer round ammunition. During Stage 1, the only combustion, use of open fire and campfire allowed in the County are:

By persons with a written permit or variance – No burning is allowed during Red Flag Days. For personal use of cigarette or other tobacco smoking medium when inside an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreational site in an area that is free of combustible materials and vegetation. For emergency repair of public utilities and railroads and other health and safety mitigation measures when operated by a public utility or railroad and implemented in accordance with an approved agency plan. By persons conducting a cultural or religious ceremony with a written permit or variance. By any Federal, State or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting entity in the performance of an official duty. By persons whose OPEN FIRE is the result of a device manufactured, for the purpose of cooking food, fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and turned off (for example a gas grill) when used in an area that is free of combustible materials and vegetation. This does not include Liquid fuel or LPG fire rings. Note: the U.S. National Forest Restrictions do not have this exemption in Stage 1. By persons operating internal combustion engines, in the course of mechanical or industrial operations, that would produce open flames and sparks but containing appropriate spark arresting devices; those welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame in an area that is free of combustible materials and vegetation; and those using explosives with written permission of an authorized governmental agency. By persons operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails. By persons operating electric generators or pumps with an approved spark arresting device in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding combustible materials within three (3) feet of the device. Persons engaged in industrial and ranching operations with a permit or variance. With an open fire using charcoal or wood for cooking food or providing warmth for human beings in a for fee campground with fire hosting amenities [grill, fire ring].

Citizens are reminded to use caution when smoking cigarettes outdoors and to completely extinguish them. The use of any machinery that may emit sparks, such as chainsaws and welding equipment should be used with caution during the high fire danger period. Be prepared and have fire extinguishing equipment readily available.

Residents and visitors are asked to use their best judgment when considering whether to engage in any activity that could spark a fire. Residents and visitors are reminded that they can be held legally responsible for causing any wildfire.

A link to the full Wildfire Defense Ordinance can be found at on the Coconino County homepage at www.coconino.az.gov/ready.