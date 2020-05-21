County Emergency Savings Program

Coconino County Health and Human Services launches Healthy Habits Emergency Saving Matching Program

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is launching a program that matches people’s savings while helping them improve their financial habits. The Healthy Habits Emergency Saving Matching program provides free financial education/coaching and matches participants’ saving over nine months. The longer participants save, the larger the matching ratio becomes – giving participants the opportunity to triple their savings from $225 to $675.

“While we know that saving right now can be difficult, current surveys show that people are shifting their focus from spending to saving. This program can help people increase their saving

while improving their financial habits,” said Michele Axlund, CCHHS Office of Community and Career Services Deputy Director.

Space is limited and low-income applicants will receive priority. Applications are due by noon on May 28, 2020. For more information and an application call 92.679.7214 or visit the website at

http://www.coconino.az.gov/saving