County Emergency Operations Open House

The public is invited to attend an Open House to tour the County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The meeting will be from at 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at the Gemini EOC, 2201 N. Gemini Rd. Flagstaff, Ariz. The EOC is a function of County government to coordinate and respond to disaster events. The Open House will be an opportunity for the community to tour the EOC, learn about radio communications, ask questions and meet disaster emergency responders.

WHAT: EOC Open House

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019

WHERE: 2201 N. Gemini Rd. Flagstaff, Ariz.

WHO: Anyone can attend