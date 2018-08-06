County Dog & Cat Rabies Vaccinations/Licensing

The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) is sponsoring a low-cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic from 1 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Coconino Humane Association,3501 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff.

Rabies vaccinations will be $10 for dogs and cats. The Kaibab Veterinary Clinic will provide services as well as other vaccinations. Fees will vary and only cash or check will be accepted.

CCPHSD Animal Management will also be offering a one-year license for dogs for $12 altered and $25 unaltered. CCPHSD Animal Management also offers 2 and 3-year license options. Spay/neuter vouchers ($30 value) will also be available for canine owners current with rabies vaccinations and licensing.

Arizona State law requires all dogs to be properly vaccinated and licensed. The CCPHSD strongly recommends that cats be vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies is an infectious disease that affects the nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord of animals and humans. It is caused by a virus present in the saliva of infected animals and is transmitted to humans through contact with the live virus.

For more information, call the CCPHSD Animal Management Program at 928-679-8756 or visit www.coconino.az.gov/health.