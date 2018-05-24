County Constable Positions in Page

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors opened three Constable positions in the precincts of Page, Fredonia and Williams. Currently, there is only a Constable serving the Flagstaff precinct.

The Board made the decision after receiving a question from a citizen interested in running for a Constable position was presented. After review of state statute, and consultation with the Coconino County Attorney’s Office, it was decided that there is a requirement in state law to have an elected constable position in each of the Justice of the Peace precincts.

According to the Arizona Revised Statute (22-131), Constables attend the courts of Justices of the Peace within their precincts when required, and within their counties shall execute, serve and return all processes, warrants and notices directed or delivered to them by a Justice of the Peace of the County or by competent authority.

People who are interested in filing for Constable in these three precincts must be 18 years of age and a resident of the respective precinct. They have until 5 p.m. Friday, May 30 to turn in nomination petitions containing the sufficient number of valid signatures to appear on the Aug. 28 primary election ballot. For information about the number of petitions signatures required can be found on the Coconino County Elections webpage or by calling the Coconino County Elections Office.

For any further questions on how to run for the position of Constable, please call the Coconino County Recorder’s Office at 928.679.7860.