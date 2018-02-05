County Assessor Taking Applications for PTE Programs

Property Tax Exemption Programs

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Assessor’s office is now accepting applications for the Widow/Widower and Disability Property Tax Exemption Programs.

Arizona law offers several property tax exemption programs for individuals. This program reduces the taxable value used to calculate an individual’s property tax bill. These programs are designed for widow/widowers and disabled persons, although there is an income limitation. The deadline to apply for an individual exemption is April 1, 2018.

“In Coconino County, we have worked collaboratively with the Treasurer and Community Services to notify homeowners of these programs with great success,” said Assessor Armando Ruiz, “This year we will continue our Mobile Service Days, in which we provide services in many of our communities throughout the County. This is a great opportunity for residents to come ask questions, apply for exemptions and find more about the great services our offices have to offer.”

Application Information:

Widow/Widower Exemption:

Must be a resident of Arizona

Resided with your spouse in Arizona at the time of the spouse’s death or come to Arizona before 1969

Meet the income and property valuation qualifications

Disability Exemption:

Must be over the age of 17

Certified 100 percent totally and permanently disabled by a doctor

Meet the income and property valuation qualifications

Income Qualifications for 2018:

$32,447 for an individual or $38,926 for a household. Some sources of income such as VA benefits and Federal Social Security may be excluded from the exemption income limitations

To speak with the Assessor regarding the property tax exemption programs, please call the Assessor’s office toll free at (877) 679-7120, visit the Assessor’s office at 110 E. Cherry Ave in downtown Flagstaff or visit the Mobile Service Day location on Friday February 9th at the Page Public Library on 479 S Lake Powell Blvd.