County Appoints Deputy Manager and Director of Special Initiatives

Coconino County Manager James Jayne appointed Dr. Marie Peoples as Deputy County Manager. Peoples has served as the Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) Chief Health Officer since 2013. Jayne also appointed Kim Musselman to fill the Director of Special Initiatives position. The Board of Supervisors confirmed both appointments at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Earlier this year, the Board of Supervisors approved a concept that this Deputy County Manager will guide the critical county functions of justice, human services and health. The concept will help improve outcomes for shared populations, identify efficiencies and best practices, model cooperation and further develop the Collective Impact program.

“During this recruitment process, there were several highly qualified candidates and we’re very excited to have Dr. Peoples as the new Deputy County Manager,” said County Manager Jayne. “The County has been engaged in transitions of leadership and filling the crucial open positions necessary to continually strengthen our mission. I look forward to working with Dr. Peoples and Kim on our leadership team as we continue to invest strategically in service to the people of Coconino County.”

Prior to her service at CCPHSD, Peoples began as an abuse therapist within Missouri’s correctional system and has worked within several of Missouri’s prisons with a variety of offender demographics and rehabilitative programs. In addition, she has worked for the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Department of Mental Health and served as the director of a county health department in Missouri. Dr. Peoples holds a bachelors’ degree in criminal justice administration, a master’s degree in sociology and criminal justice, a master’s degree in public health, and a Ph.D. in public health epidemiology. She is also the recipient of the Gabe Zimmerman Award.

“I’m honored to continue my career at Coconino County as the Deputy County Manager and to be a part of this innovative and strategic vision,” said Peoples. “I’ve enjoyed my time leading the Health District and look forward to continuing to work with the extremely professional and excellent staff there along with those who serve our most vulnerable populations in justice and social services.”

Musselman, currently the Special Assistant to the County Manager, will oversee special projects, such as the Census 2020 and help manage the transition of leadership at CCPHSD. She has served the County for 20 years in the County Manager’s Office, the Public Fiduciary, the County Attorney’s office, Adult and Juvenile Probation and the Sheriff’s Office. Musselman is a graduate of Arizona State University & Northern Arizona University.