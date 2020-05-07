FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

County Announces Free Wireless Hotspot in Page

Page, AZ (May 7, 2020) – Coconino County has installed a Wi-Fi hotspot allowing residents of Page and the surrounding areas to access internet without charge. The hotspot is located between the Coconino County Health and Human Services Northern Region Office and Page Magistrate Court buildings at 467 Vista Avenue. A map is attached. Internet access is available throughout the entire parking lot and residents are encouraged to stay in their cars and practice social distancing. The network does not require a password and is named County WIFI.

“Broadband and internet connectivity are crucial to connect residents to work and school,” said Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler. “Many parts of our county do not have quality access to a broadband connection. Providing available and free internet access will allow the residents of Page and tribal communities to connect with jobseeking resources and focus on schoolwork during this difficult time.”

Northern Arizona University has also installed Wi-Fi hotspots for students to use throughout the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation. For more information on Northern Arizona University’s Wi-Fi hotspots please visit: http://www.nau.edu/access

Page Public Library also has made their WiFi access available now in their parking lot.