County and NARBHA Institute Host Innovative Justice Summit

Coconino County, led by Chairwoman Liz Archuleta, and the NARBHA Institute hosted the Justice Summit Monday, May 15. The Summit brought together leaders from across the U.S. to elevate awareness of criminal justice issues.

Over 200 participants representing government agencies, non-profit organizations and the private sector attended the day long summit. Speakers and panelists led discussions elevating justice-related best practices and inspired interdisciplinary innovation.

“I’m honored that experts and researchers in criminal justice and mental health from across the country attended today’s summit,” said Chairwoman Archuleta. “The speakers provided excellent learning opportunities that will shape the County’s vision. Coconino County is a nationally recognized leader for our criminal justice policies. We will take the robust ideas from the summit and continue to institute innovative and data driven initiatives that will have positive outcomes for our communities.”

Nationally renowned speakers headlined the Summit including, Miami-Dade County Judge Steve Leifman who gave a presentation regarding mental illness in jails. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman presented on local solutions to justice reform. Speakers and panelists also included representatives from Harvard Law School, the Columbia University Center for Justice and northern Arizona.

During the final panel of the summit, participants were given a unique opportunity to collaborate and identify ways they could inspire local action in their communities.

“We are delighted to partner with Coconino County to host the Justice Summit,” said Mary Jo Gregory, President and CEO, The NARBHA Institute. “The Summit enabled leaders from throughout northern Arizona to hear from national experts on criminal justice and mental illness and engage in robust discussions with their peers. We greatly valued the dialogue.”

The NARBHA Institute is the nonprofit, public-charity partner in Health Choice Integrated Care, the Integrated Regional Behavioral Health Authority (RBHA) for Northern Arizona. Founded in 1967, it is the new name of the Northern Arizona Regional Behavioral Health Authority.

“Today’s summit was an exciting step forward for making our community healthier and safer,” said Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton. “Collaborative efforts such as this and our Criminal Justice Coordinating Council are the reason why we are increasingly recognized as one of the most innovative justice systems in the nation.”

Justice Reform is one of five top strategic goals adopted by the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. In the next year, the County will be evaluating existing programs and policies and the impact of those programs on people and the system.