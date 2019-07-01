County Agencies Closed for July 4 holiday

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – All Coconino County offices will be closed Thursday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

While the administrative offices at the Sheriff’s Office will be closed on Thursday, July 4, records will remain open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Please dial 911 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 928-774-4523 to connect with the non-emergency dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Animal Management will have an officer available from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Contact the CCHHS Animal Management office at 928-679-8756 and leave a message and an officer will respond. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

Coconino County’s parks and natural areas will remain open during the holiday, but administrative offices at Fort Tuthill County Park will be closed and limited staff or services will be available. The Fort Tuthill Bike Park is open. The public is encouraged to visit one of the County’s parks for a morning run, afternoon hike or to view local wildlife.