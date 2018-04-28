County Activates Emergency Operations Center in Support of Tinder Fire

Coconino County Emergency Management (CCEM) has activated an Emergency Operations Center in support of the Tinder Fire. The center opened at 8 a.m., April 28 and personnel are preparing and coordinating services in the event the fire spreads.

The Tinder Fire started at 11 a.m. on April 27 in East Clear Creek of the Blue Ridge area, southwest of Arizona State Highway 87. The U.S. National Weather Service expects winds from the southwest to increase to 30 mph throughout the day increasing fire danger.

The communities of Starlight Pines, Moqui Ranchettes, Clear Creek Pines, Tamarron Pines and Blue Ridge Estates are currently under a pre-evacuation notice. If an evacuation occurs, CCEM has coordinated with the American Red Cross and set-up a shelter at the Winslow Junior High School, 1100 N. Colorado Ave. The shelter is operational if residents want to self-evacuate.

As wind conditions increase, smoke from the fire may impact the communities. Air quality monitors from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality have been requested. In the event of smoke, Coconino County health officials are encouraging individuals to take precautions to protect themselves from health effects of wildfire smoke. People with pre-existing conditions should avoid exposure to the smoke as much as possible, and consult their physician if they have any questions.

People are encouraged to sign-up for emergency notifications for evacuation and other notices at coconino.az.gov/ready