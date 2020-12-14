Country Music’s ‘Jackie Robinson’ is Taken by COVID-19

Pride Was Country Music’s Jackie Robinson

By John Christian Hopkins

He wasn’t a coal miner’s daughter, but Charley Pride was the son of a Mississippi sharecropper.

Country music’s first black superstar passed away from COVID-19 complications on December 12. He was 86.

Among his hit songs were “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” “Crystal Chandeliers,” “Kaw-Liga” and “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone?” He received a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement just a month before he died.

Though he found fame on the stage, it was a different stage than the one he dreamed of. Pride was a pretty good baseball player in his youth and began his career at 16, playing for the Memphis Red Sox in the old Negro American League. Pride became an All-Star. He also played minor league baseball.

He was picking cotton in Sledge, Miss., when Jackie Robinson joined the Brooklyn Dodgers. Suddenly, Pride saw a way out of the cotton fields.

Injuries dashed his dreams and failed a try-out for the New York Mets in 1963.

But the end of one dream led to becoming a legend.

After serving two years in the Army, Pride found a job in Montana and played for a local team. Sometimes he would be asked to sing the National Anthem – and his baritone voice did the rest.

One night two old-time country stars – Red Sovine and Red Foley – heard Pride sing and urged him to pursue his career in Nashville. He eventually heeded their advice.

In Nashville Pride’s strong voice captured the ear of RCA executive Chet Atkins, who signed him to the label.

Pride went on to record 52 top 40 country hits, including 30 No. 1’s! He became RCA’s best-selling artist and the first black to be inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

His career began in a “reverse Elvis” way. Before discovering Elvis Presley, Sun Studios owner Sam Phillips said he could make a million dollars if he could find a white man with a black voice.

In Pride’s case, he was a black man with a white voice.

RCA executives loved Pride’s voice – and then they were shown a photo of him. They decided to record Pride; but kept his picture off the album covers and didn’t include it in publicity packets.

The ploy worked as Pride became an instant star before his first television appearance revealed the sharecropper’s son.

Mr. Pride was married to Rozene for 64-years. They had three children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too.

Pride won three Grammys, including Best Male Country Vocal Performance in 1972, as well as several awards from the Country Music Association, which named him its Entertainer of the Year in 1971.

His final performance was on Nov. 11 at the CMA Awards, where he performed “Kiss and Angel Good Morning.”

Alongside his competitive accolades, Pride gained nearly every other honor awarded to someone of his stature in the genre, including inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame, in 2000, and the Grand Ole Opry. Pride even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.