Country Icon Loretta Lynn Dies at 90

By John Christian Hopkins

She was born a coal miner’s daughter but died the queen of country music.

Loretta Lynn, 90, passed away Tuesday at her home in Tennessee.

Married at 15, Lynn lived the hardscrabble life she often described in her songs. Her life story was immortalized in the book and movie, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Shortly after marrying Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, Loretta left her Kentucky home and moved to Washington where she took up music to deal with her loneliness.

Doolittle, her husband of nearly 50 years, bought her a guitar and encouraged her budding singing career.

Lynn’s career was not an overnight success story, but a long hard climb. But when her big break came she was ready. She signed her first recording contract in February of 1960 and eight months later made her first appearance at the Grand Ol Opry.

She was one of the first female country stars and sang her songs from a woman’s point of view.

She knew adversity, too. Many country stations refused to play her hit song about the abortion pill, but Loretta Lynn fought hard and beat the odds.

Along the way Lynn earned eight Country Music Association Awards and seven American Music Awards. She was the first woman to win the CMA;s Entertainer of the Year award.

Lynn, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, had numerous hits songs throughout her career, including “I’m a Honk Tonk Girl,” “Fist City” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough to Take my Man.”

She also had a series of hit duets with Conway Twitty.

Lynn once said to make it in the country music business you either have to be “first, great or different” the Van Leer Rose was all three.

Among Lynn’s survivors is her younger sister, a country star in her own right, Crystal Gayle.