Council Work Session Saturday

The Page City Council and Mayor Levi Tappan spent a day-long work session retreat at the Courtyard by Marriott this past Saturday to spend some time combing through each member’s goals and priorities.

Councilors and the Mayor led discussion about a number of issues the city is currently facing including the Horseshoe Bend Parking Lot as well as issues of tourism, budget and capital improvements.

Page city leaders will be back in Council Chambers for their next regular meeting this Wednesday January 9, 2019 at 6:30 pm.